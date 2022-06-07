NIST Launches Prize Competition for First Responder Incident Management Tech Modernization

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has teamed up with consulting firm LMI and online outsourcing marketplace Freelancer to facilitate a contest that seeks existing or new incident command dashboard tools for emergency response personnel.

Participants in the Command Dashboard Integrating Next-Gen Technology Challenge will aim to demonstrate visual display models through virtual and augmented reality, mobile and web-based platforms, among others, NIST said Monday.

The agency plans to award $1 million worth of prizes during the CommanDING Tech competition, which kicked off Monday and will continue through early March 2023.

NIST introduced the four-part challenge to address user interface and data access limitations observed in current incident management systems that support first responder missions.

For the first phase, challengers must present their dashboard proposals in a concept paper along with a video or a photo and submit the materials by July 31. Phase two is made-up of public safety collaboration and video demonstration segments.

The third stage will be an assessment activity slated to take place at a Department of Commerce-operated laboratory in Boulder, Colorado, and the final phase will require teams to deploy dashboards at a staged public safety event for a live demonstration.

NIST said the University of Houston, University of Memphis and the First Responder Network Authority serve as challenge partners.