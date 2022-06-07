NGA Issues RFI for ODIN II Open-Source Geospatial Capabilities, Data Services Acquisition Effort

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is soliciting information on potential industry sources that could provide technical support, open-source geospatial capabilities and non-NGA standard data services to improve interoperability, technology sharing and trust among allies and other partner countries.

The agency plans to launch an acquisition effort for the second iteration of the Operations, Development, Innovation for NGA contract, according to a request for information published Monday.

The proposed ODIN II contract will have a base period of one year and two option years, involve classified and unclassified work and require the contractor to have a Top Secret-facility clearance and cleared technical and administrative personnel.

According to the draft performance work statement, ODIN II seeks to provide operations, security and sustainment support for capabilities within the GEOINT Services platform and support work on GS-provisioned platforms and clouds to maintain services and applications as driven by functional and mission needs.

Performance requirements include program and contract management requirements, geocapabilities requirements, Agile development and open source platforms, including Open Street Map and OpenSphere.

The current ODIN contract is focused on capabilities within the Open Digital Services product line, including OpenStreetMap Suite, Ronin, OpenSphere, Tearline, Piper, SuiteCRM Engagement Platform and the Maritime Safety Information mobile application.

CACI International continues to provide software development, DevOps engineering, operations and sustainment, integration and testing support for GEOINT Services capabilities under the 18-month ODIN contract extension awarded in December.

Responses to the RFI in the form of a white paper should be submitted no later than June 20th.