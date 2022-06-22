Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

President Biden to Appoint Marilynn Malerba as US Treasurer

1 min read

President Biden intends to appoint Marilynn Malerba, lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, as U.S. treasurer as the administration creates a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Department of the Treasury.

Malerba, who brings extensive experience leading community and economic development projects for tribal and underserved communities, will oversee the U.S. Mint, which recently released the Wilma Mankiller quarter in honor of the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the White House said Malerba will also serve as a liaison with the Federal Reserve and advise the secretary of the Treasury on community development and public engagement.

Malerba is the former chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council and served in tribal government as executive director of health and human services.

She previously worked as a registered nurse and served as the director of cardiology and pulmonary services at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in