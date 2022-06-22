President Biden to Appoint Marilynn Malerba as US Treasurer

President Biden intends to appoint Marilynn Malerba, lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, as U.S. treasurer as the administration creates a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Department of the Treasury.

Malerba, who brings extensive experience leading community and economic development projects for tribal and underserved communities, will oversee the U.S. Mint, which recently released the Wilma Mankiller quarter in honor of the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the White House said Malerba will also serve as a liaison with the Federal Reserve and advise the secretary of the Treasury on community development and public engagement.

Malerba is the former chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council and served in tribal government as executive director of health and human services.

She previously worked as a registered nurse and served as the director of cardiology and pulmonary services at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.