Jenny Tsao Appointed F-35 JPO Chief Data Officer

Jenny Tsao, former director of the Consolidated Information Center at the U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, has joined the Defense Department’s F-35 Joint Program Office as chief data officer.

She said Wednesday in a LinkedIn post that she will work to incorporate federal guidance and industry best practices to help the office utilize “data as a strategic asset.”

The F-35 JPO acts as the government agency responsible for implementing memorandums of understanding between the U.S. and participating countries in the fighter aircraft procurement program.

Tsao previously worked as a legislative fellow at DOD, an operations industrial engineer at the U.S. Postal Service and a teaching assistant at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.