Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Jenny Tsao Appointed F-35 JPO Chief Data Officer

1 min read

Jenny Tsao, former director of the Consolidated Information Center at the U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, has joined the Defense Department’s F-35 Joint Program Office as chief data officer.

She said Wednesday in a LinkedIn post that she will work to incorporate federal guidance and industry best practices to help the office utilize “data as a strategic asset.”

The F-35 JPO acts as the government agency responsible for implementing memorandums of understanding between the U.S. and participating countries in the fighter aircraft procurement program.

Tsao previously worked as a legislative fellow at DOD, an operations industrial engineer at the U.S. Postal Service and a teaching assistant at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in