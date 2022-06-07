DOE Calls for Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator Submissions

The Department of Energy is seeking cybersecurity offerings capable of authenticating distributed energy resources for modern electrical grid protection under the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator initiative.

DOE said Monday CECA will allow for expedited tech development in support of utilities looking to tackle security issues compromising modern energy platforms, with five participants planned to be selected for the program’s first cohort.

Partnership with utilities is one key feature of the initiative, providing organizations with access to cybersecurity innovation and to the testing and evaluation capabilities of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which manages CECA.

Meanwhile, DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response sponsors the program along with utility industry partners.

“Through this testing platform, solutions providers will have the opportunity to test and validate technologies against the highest priority cyber threat scenarios, aiding in our efforts to outpace the speed of emerging threats to our evolving energy infrastructure,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, principal deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Interested parties may submit applications until July 6th for CECA Cohort 1.