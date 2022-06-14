Cyber.Org Kicks Off Month-Long Event to Drive K-12 Cybersecurity Literacy

A Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-funded workforce development organization recently launched a month-long event in an effort to drive cybersecurity education of K-12 students.

The National Cybersecurity Education Month is ultimately aimed at encouraging students to consider cybersecurity careers to increase the U.S. workforce pipeline, Cyber.Org said Monday.

Across the nation, the inaugural event will provide students from all backgrounds with more access to K-12 cybersecurity education. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Jacky Rosen as well as Reps. Andrew Garbarino and Yvette Clarke backed the initiative.

“Strengthening and diversifying the cybersecurity workforce is key to improving our national security,” said Rosen. She was echoed by Garbarino, who also underscored its importance in mitigating cyber criminal threats.

One of the highlights of the month-long event is Cyber.Org’s annual Cyber Education Discovery Forum from June 20 to 22 in Washington D.C., where K-12 educators could network and connect with other attendees, including government and industry leaders, to explore new curricula and advance K-12 cybersecurity literacy.

Cyber.Org receives funding from CISA through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program.

With the cybersecurity workforce currently needing more than 714,000 professionals, the White House boosted fiscal year 2023 cybersecurity allocation by almost 11 percent.