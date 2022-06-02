BigBear.ai Promotes Josh Kinley to Newly Created Role, Julie Peffer Appointed CFO; GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers Quoted

Analytics and cyber engineering company BigBear.ai has made two new appointments to its senior leadership team, further expanding on the company’s growth maneuvers.

Julie Peffer has been tapped to lead the company’s financial profile as chief financial officer, succeeding Josh Kinley , who has been elevated to the newly created role of chief corporate development officer , the Columbia, Maryland-based company said Thursday.

“Josh and Julie’s appointments truly represent a ‘win-win’ situation that will help accelerate our momentum and ensure we are positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for AI and ML solutions in the federal and commercial sectors,” remarked BigBear.ai CEO and GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers , who is also a an two-time Wash100 Award recipient Reggie Brothers .

Throughout her career, Peffer has occupied executive leadership positions such as CFO of the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance division of Raytheon Space & Airborne Systems, vice president of finance in the flow control division at Flowserve and distinguished roles at ITT, Lennox International and Textron, among others.

Most recently, Peffer was CFO at healthcare analytics organization MedeAnalytics. Before that, she was vice president of finance at Amazon Web Services, wherein she developed and oversaw international finance operations in collaboration with client-collaborating divisions of sales, marketing and customer service.

Brothers cited Peffer’s fitness for CFO as “her significant experience driving revenue growth and margin expansion through effective SaaS modeling and pricing.”

Kinley’s career includes over two decades of experience working in the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense, starting as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army. Subsequently, he co-founded PCI, where he was chief financial officer for 12 years until it was acquired by BigBear.ai in 2020.

The executive additionally served as senior director of acquisition support at SI International where he liaised with Intelligence Community personnel and provided management consultancy. Kinley’s specialties include program and project management, strategic planning and systems engineering.

In his new position as chief corporate development officer, Kinley will widen BigBear.ai’s market reach throughout the public and private sectors, assessing potential mergers and acquisitions and spearheading integration strategy and execution.

“Josh has been instrumental in executing and integrating the mergers that formed BigBear.ai, establishing our public company infrastructure and leading the IPO workstream,” commented Brothers.

Both executives will report directly to Brothers.