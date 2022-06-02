Army Tests Weapon Systems to Enable Long Range Precision Fires; Maj. Gen. John Rafferty Quoted

The U.S. Army is conducting a series of tests to evaluate the ability of next-generation weapon systems to meet the service branch’s requirements for long-range precision fires.

Army Futures Command’s cross-functional team for LRPF is leading efforts to demonstrate precision-strike missiles, missile launchers, long-range artillery and other weapons included in the military’s top modernization program.

Among the weapons included in the LRPF portfolio is the Lockheed Martin-built Precision Strike Missile, which was flight-tested at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to showcase its ability to cover range beyond 499 km.

The service branch is also assessing the Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher, an unmanned C-130 transportable launcher designed for remote fire control operations and autonomous navigation, and the Extended Range Cannon Artillery, a self-propelled artillery system that can hit targets at a far distance.

The Army plans to deploy the operational systems in 2023.

“Improving the strength and agility of the Army’s field artillery systems and munitions will allow our Soldiers to deliver more precise and punishing effects on future battlefields,” said Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Director of the Army Futures Command Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team.