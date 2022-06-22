Aeyon Paves Path to Employment for Veterans with DOD Skillbridge Adoption; Peter Hart Quoted

Business management consulting firm Aeyon has accelerated the integration of newly retired military service people into its team with the adoption of a U.S. Department of Defense employment program.

DOD Skillbridge is now in effect at Aeyon per confirmation from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. The company will design training programs befitting the various branches of the military to ease former warfighters’ transition to the civilian workforce, Aeyon said Wednesday.

Peter Hart , director of human capital at Aeyon, said that the agreement to take on the program is mutually beneficial — it will build on the firm’s tradition of supporting veterans, while gaining the defense insights these workers carry and also hopefully help ameliorate the unemployment crises that veterans have endured over the years.

The Skillbridge program functions by kicking into gear when a service person is in their final 180 days with a branch, providing training, apprenticeships or internships based on that candidate’s specific interests and skill sets. The program acts as a connective force for new opportunities out in the job field.

The process is facilitated by DOD personnel and installation-level program managers.

Aeyon was established in September 2021 as the result of a merger between data analytics and management consulting company Artlin Consulting and technology-focused automation service organization Sehlke Consulting.

It indicated its favorability toward hiring former U.S. military figures when it appointed former Coast Guard captain Tom Harker and retired Navy Vice Admiral Forrest Faison to its board of advisors in March.