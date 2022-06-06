Accenture Acquires Advocate Networks to Expand Technology Business Management Capabilities; Keith Boone Quoted

Accenture announced on Monday that the company has acquired Advocate Networks for an undisclosed amount to help its customers with their Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions in order to modernize their technology platforms and drive significant business value.

“Organizations expect their technology investments to fuel innovation and transform business operations and are increasingly adopting TBM principles to optimize spend and deliver and demonstrate immediate strategic business value,” said Keith Boone , Accenture’s North America Technology Strategy & Advisory lead.

A team of more than 85 professionals will join Accenture’s Technology Strategy & Advisory practice from it headquarters in Norcross, Georgia. The company will bring a deep expertise help define and measure value for their digital and cloud transformations for its collective customers.

“With the powerful combination of Accenture and Advocate, we will offer a multitude of industry-leading resources and capabilities to help our clients measure the value of technology initiatives in a clear, quantifiable manner,” Keith Boone commented.

Advocate’s full suite of TBM services, from strategic advisory to TBM-as-a-service (TBMaaS), complement Accenture’s cloud and digital transformation services and end-to-end capabilities for TBM and FinOps.

Advocate also brings accelerators for industry-leading tools and dashboards for IT value management and services that will enhance insights provided by Accenture’s proprietary assets.