Veritas Capital CEO, Managing Partner Ramzi Musallam Discusses GovCon Industry Challenges With Executive Mosaic

Ramzi Musallam , CEO and managing partner of Veritas Capital , recently participated in an exclusive interview with GovConWire , the leading publication for breaking news in the GovCon industry, to discuss the responsive approach that the private equity firm out of New York City is utilizing to better serve its customers and company strategy in the competitive federal market.

The seven-time Wash100 Award recipient also provided a look into his personal history and the significant growth that Veritas Capital has been able to achieve through key acquisitions such as Perspecta and Cubic Corp. within the last year as well as the challenges of managing the 70,000 person workforce across 13 separate companies to drive Veritas Capital into the future.

“While we are a financial firm and a private equity investor, we view ourselves and, quite frankly, are viewed by many as a strategic investor in the marketplace because we have all these companies who are engaged in a similar ecosystem,” Ramzi Musallam explained to Executive Mosaic.

“Veritas Capital uses that to the advantage of the businesses we invest in, and more importantly, their customers, in that we work from where we sit to pair companies together, to go after opportunities that they themselves would not have, or could not have been able to pursue on their own to enhance and optimize outcomes for our companies customers,” said Musallam.

Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital and a seven-time Wash100 Award winner, during an interview with Executive Mosaic.

As Ramzi Musallam talked about the future of Veritas Capital with Executive Mosaic, he made it clear that his goals are focused on “doing the right things” to deliver on the company’s mission, provide consistent and strong returns for its investors and continue to drive Veritas’ growth and momentum that has taken the federal marketplace by storm.

Visit GovConWire , to read the full exclusive interview with Ramzi Musallam and learn more about his business outlook in the highly competitive GovCon industry and his career accomplishments in Summer Myatt’s “ Ramzi Musallam: The Enigmatic Titan .”