Systecon Deploys AI Algorithms to Predict Army Hardware Maintenance

Systecon, a company that specializes in predictive analytics and performance optimization technologies, has been tapped by the U.S. Army to provide real-time updates on maintenance needs for military vehicles and weaponry.

To do so, Systecon has programmed and utilized artificial intelligence algorithms developed with its collaborator 4042 AI that are designed to identify system failures ahead of time and determine the hardware’s remaining useful life, the company said Tuesday.

The project is in support of the Army Prognostic and Predictive Maintenance initiative and is aimed to furnish the Army with the capability to know when vehicles and weapons are in a compromised state. The apparatus created by Systecon is intended to only notify when a technology’s disrepair will affect a mission’s successful completion. If it is a minor malfunction, the algorithm is built to defer the issue.

Ultimately, the predictive analysis tools are slated to enable fleet-readiness in a time-sensitive and efficient manner that properly informs the supply chain. They do this by harnessing operational tempo impact data and actual mean time between failure rates as well as observing effectiveness of existing service schedules, precision of supply forecasting and depot production sufficiency, among other factors.