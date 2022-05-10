Report Examines Commercial Smallsat Industry’s Role in US Space Security

An Atlantic Council report explores how the government can expand its relationship with the commercial small satellite industry to maintain operational security and superiority in the space domain.

The study, titled “Small Satellites: The Implications for National Security,” identifies possible measures for the Department of Defense, intelligence community and Congress to take advantage of technological advances in the space sector.

Nicholas Eftimiades, an Atlantic Council nonresident senior fellow who authored the report, wrote that the U.S. should update its current approaches to defense acquisition, research, investment, regulation and data classification to compete in the future space ecosystem.

His recommendations for the White House and Congress include enforcing “buy commercial first” policies at DOD and IC agencies and funding research to identify industry-supported national security missions.

The report was based on 25 interviews with former and current leaders from the worlds of government, business and academia who have worked on commercial space or national security programs.

