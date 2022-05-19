Raytheon Intelligence & Space Introduces Department 22; President Paul Meyer Quoted

Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced today that the company has launched Department 22 , a strategic business unit focused on rapidly developing next-generation military technologies aimed at widening the capability gap over the nation’s near-peer adversaries.

“Department 22 embodies that same pioneering spirit of our founders. This team is designed to go fast, learn along the way, take big risks and chase what others call impossible,” said Roy Azevedo , president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner. “They are at the forefront of innovation, operating on the edge of discovery with one goal in mind – making the world a safer place.”

Department 22 will focus on developing multi-function systems; miniaturized sensors and systems; cross-domain capabilities; autonomous mission systems; and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology.

Department 22 plans to hire more than 400 engineers, scientists, and technologists by end of the year. Prior to the department’s launch, the division has operated in relative anonymity under a range of names over the last two decades, including the most recent Advanced Concepts.

“The technologies we’re creating give us a decisive edge over those who would seek to do our nation harm. To keep ahead of the threat, we need the best and brightest talent from across the country, so we have to start opening up about just what it is we do,” said Paul Meyer , Department 22 president.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space , a Raytheon Technologies business, delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, cyber services and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers around the world.