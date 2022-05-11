Raj Iyer: Army Must Operationalize Data to Gain Decision Advantage

Raj Iyer, chief information officer of the U.S. Army and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, wants the military service to transform how it uses data as he believes the future battlefield will be very different from what the world has seen during the past two decades, Defense News reported Tuesday.

“Our advantage in the future is going to be how well and how quickly we’re able to synthesize large volumes of data and get it into the hands of the warfighter at all echelons,” Iyer told his audience at a recent Army-hosted forum.

He said the service branch should begin to operationalize data for current missions and not wait to advance information-sharing systems for the next decade.

The Army CIO expects the branch to emphasize data utilization and platform integration at Project Convergence, the branch’s experimentation campaign to support the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control strategy.

Raj Iyer is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at GovCon Wire’s 2nd Annual Army IT and Digital Transformation Forum on June 15. Other service officials invited to speak at the forum include Dovarius Peoples, CIO of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Nicholaus Saacks, deputy program executive officer for Command, Control and Communications–Tactical.

