Parsons’ IT VP Charles Brookman on Upholding Leadership Standards in GovCon

Vice President of Parsons Corporation ’s information technology business, Charles Brookman , was recently featured in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to talk about his background in the government contracting arena and share some of the core leadership standards he strives to uphold in his work.

In this excerpt from his interview, Brookman describes the attributes of an ideal leader and details how he embraces these qualities on a daily basis:

Charles Brookman: “Core strengths of leaders include maintaining high ethical standards, leading by example, imparting knowledge to others and being an advocate for helping employees attain their career goals and aspirations. Authentic leadership also embraces the diversity of thought and encourages employees to be more precise at work. These are standards I strive to adhere to and lead by. Driving success has always been important to me, and I constantly challenge the status quo and seek ways to do things more effectively.

Success, through my lens, should be the cornerstone of every leader, encouraging teams to think outside the box to ensure success in what is delivered. However, leaders should be mindful not to have employees perceive communication of success as a deterrent to individuals newly exposed to an idea or system to think there is no room for error and not try to engage.”

To read the full Executive Spotlight interview with Parsons’ Charles Brookman , visit PotomacOfficersClub.com , where you can find out more about the platform’s membership benefits .