Palo Alto Networks Urges for ZTNA 2.0 Use in Cybersecurity Protection; GovCon Expert Dana Barnes Quoted

Palo Alto Networks announced on Thursday that the company has urged the cyber industry to move to Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) in order to act as a replacement for virtual private networks (VPNs) since the current set of zero-trust products leave customers at risk.

“Federal agencies seeking to comply with the Biden Administration’s guidelines to adopt a Zero Trust model by 2024, should consider how solutions like ZTNA 2.0 can help them meet more robust network security requirements by providing greater protections for their workforce, whether employees are in the office or in a remote work environment,” said GovCon Expert Dana Barnes , senior vice president of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

As a result of current hybrid work and distributed applications for modern federal agencies, there have been significant gaps in granting access to applications as well as a lack of monitoring on the user experience side as well as the application and device behavior. Most importantly, ZTNA 1.0 capabilities aren’t able to protect all enterprise data from malware and other major problems.

Through its products like Prisma Access, Palo Alto Networks continues to help organizations and government agencies to meet the security challenges of the hybrid workforce, the latest threats and modern applications.

More specifically, ZTNA 2.0 products include least privileged to enable access control at the application and sub-application levels, independent of network constructs. Other necessities to shift to include continuous trust verification and security inspection to evaluate user behavior to protect against potential threats and protect all data across the entire enterprise and applications.

“This is a critical time for cybersecurity. We are in an era of unprecedented cyberattacks, and the past two years have dramatically changed work — for many, work is now an activity, not a place. This means that securing employees and the applications they need is both harder and more important,” said Nir Zuk, founder and chief technology officer at Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access offers the industry’s only solution to address these gaps while utilizing the best-in-class security capabilities to secure all the data and provide access to our customer’s applications.

In order to address these gaps in zero-trust technology, Prisma Access has made several critical additions to improve its customers’ capabilities. These additions include a ZTNA connector that eases the process of onboarding cloud-native and traditional applications into the service as well as the industry’s only unified SASE product and an autonomous digital experience management (ADEM) system.

