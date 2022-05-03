Easy access to all the Government news updates

OMB Releases Guidance on Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Implementation

1 min read

The Office of Management and Budget has issued guidance directing agencies to designate a senior accountable official and an implementation coordinator to oversee a cross-functional team and processes needed to implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

OMB said Friday agency experts that should take part in cross-functional agency infrastructure implementation teams include chief information officers, chief information security officers, chief data officers, chief acquisition officers and chief financial officers.

The document also directs agencies to designate rural desk officers to support rural communities in accessing federal funding and assign a team to work with territorial governments to provide coordination between territorial governments and the agency.

The OMB guidance document also outlines steps to achieve effective stewardship and implementation of the law, including the development of program implementation plans and reducing administrative burden and providing technical assistance.

