Navy Rear Adm. Thomas Ishee Nominated as Sixth Fleet Commander

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Thomas Ishee was nominated to serve as commander of the Sixth Fleet, Task Force Six and Striking and Support Forces NATO, as well as deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa.

President Biden also tapped Ishee for appointment to the grade of vice admiral and Joint Force Maritime Component Commander Europe, according to Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense.

Currently, Ishee is the director of global operations for U.S. Strategic Command.

His career includes time serving as the director of the Undersea Warfare Division of the Navy, deputy commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Global Strike and executive assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations.