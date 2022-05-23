Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x

Navy Rear Adm. Thomas Ishee Nominated as Sixth Fleet Commander

1 min read

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Thomas Ishee was nominated to serve as commander of the Sixth Fleet, Task Force Six and Striking and Support Forces NATO, as well as deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa.

President Biden also tapped Ishee for appointment to the grade of vice admiral and Joint Force Maritime Component Commander Europe, according to Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense.

Currently, Ishee is the director of global operations for U.S. Strategic Command.

His career includes time serving as the director of the Undersea Warfare Division of the Navy, deputy commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Global Strike and executive assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in