Navy Event Highlights Role of Hypersonic Tech in Global Security Environment

The U.S. Navy sought to emphasize the potential value of incorporating hypersonic technology into the national security mission at a three-day conference jointly presented by the branch’s Strategic Systems Programs office and NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge.

Government, industry and academic sector representatives attended the Hypersonics Innovation Conference to discuss technical factors that could expand the application of hypersonics to address global security challenges, the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Crane Division said Tuesday.

Navy SSP and MTB also collaborated with the Air Force Institute of Technology, Defense Strategies Institute, National Security Technology Accelerator and the Indiana Innovation Institute to organize the event.

“This event came at a critical time for our country. The message throughout the conference was clear: The hypersonics community must come together and be innovative in our approach to developing advanced systems,” said Sarah Armstrong, director of the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office Systems Engineering Field Activity at NSWC Crane.

