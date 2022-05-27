Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback Tapped for ISR & Cyber Effects Ops Deputy Chief of Staff Post at Air Force

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback was nominated to serve as deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and cyber effects operations of the service branch within the Department of Defense.

In a Thursday announcement, Lloyd Austin, secretary of the DOD and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, said President Joe Biden’s nomination of Lauderback also includes appointment to the grade of lieutenant general.

She serves as deputy chief of space operations for intelligence within the Office of the Chief of Space Operations of the Space Force. Her experience includes providing advice on ISR policy formulation, planning and evaluation, as well as oversight and leadership of related Space Force capabilities.

Lauderback was also a senior military assistant to the undersecretary of defense for intelligence, a director of intelligence for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve for Southwest Asia and a commander at different military levels.