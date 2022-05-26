Easy access to all the Government news updates

Joint Interoperability Test Command to Establish IT Testing Facility; Capt. Robert Matthias Quoted

1 min read

The Department of Defense’s Joint Interoperability Test Command held a groundbreaking on May 17 for a $35 million facility at Fort Huachuca in Arizona as part of efforts to expand JITC’s capability to test and evaluate information technology and national security systems in support of joint warfighting requirements.

“Today’s groundbreaking of our new 40,422 square foot Test and Evaluation Facility shows this country’s commitment to JITC’s contribution, and the forward lean the DOD must make toward advancing joint capabilities, forging alliances and embracing critical innovation,” Navy Capt. Robert Matthias, commander of JITC, said in a statement published Wednesday. 

We are proud to be a part of the leading-edge in modernizing information technology and national security systems to join greater forces and overcome pacing threats,” Matthias added.

The planned test and evaluation facility will accommodate over 600 personnel, provide access to classified open storage areas for collaborative testing environments, house 229 server cabinets, serve as a redundancy backup for networking services across the campus and integrate with the distributed network control center and related facilities.

Construction work will kick off in June and the new facility is expected to open in early 2024.

