IRS to Brief Contractors on Agency’s $2.6B IT Procurement Plan

The Internal Revenue Service will host an industry day on June 8 to discuss a potential $2.6 billion contract vehicle for support services to the agency’s information technology application development office and IT programs.

IRS plans to hold a competition for the Enterprise Development Operations Services program among IT category vendors on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, according to a draft solicitation posted on SAM.gov.

The tax agency said it is working to establish a blanket purchase agreement with a seven-year period of performance to address its EDOS requirement.

Task areas listed in the preliminary request for quotation notice are project and program management; agile portfolio management; development, modernization and enhancement; operations and maintenance; service management; transition services; surge support, earned value management; enterprise service; and managed service.

