Halcyon Debuts Anti-Ransomware Platform for General Availability; CEO Jon Miller Quoted

The flagship program of cybersecurity company Halcyon , which strives to enable users to intercept a ransomware attack at any point in its development, has entered the market for general availability.

The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware platform uses a two-pronged approach, fusing a group of proprietary prevention engines with artificial intelligence-powered models programmed to halt ransomware progress, the Austin, Texas-headquartered company said Thursday.

Jon Miller , CEO and co-founder of Halcyon, described the program as a necessary protection in an ever-evolving cyber landscape of threats and new attacks.

Miller pointed to the fact that current defensive technologies have not been able to keep pace with the siege of incoming cyber crimes, assuring customers that Halcyon’s program “keeps defenders ahead of the threat.”

Harnessing the knowledge bases of seasoned offensive security industry members, the Halcyon program’s proprietary engine is trained to hone in on ransomware attacks specifically, rather than just alert regarding cybersecurity breaches more generally. Sans internet connection, the platform’s pre-execution engine is reportedly able to extinguish a ransomware maneuver before it reaches completion.

Effectively, the program is designed to exacerbate common vulnerabilities of ransomware strategies in order to force quit the infection before it can spread and cause damage. In addition, the platform stores encryption keys created by ransomware incidents, which is intended to lessen any negative impacts from an attempted breach.

The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware platform is currently aimed at Windows users, with MacOSX and Linux editions of the software coming soon.

Earlier this week, Verizon’s annual Data Breach Investigations Report published that ransomware intrusions soared by 13 percent in just one year’s time. The timing of Halcyon’s program is well-suited to this statistic.