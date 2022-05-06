GovCon Expert Dana Barnes: Visibility, Managing Devices Are Key Challenges for Federal Agencies

Dana Barnes, senior vice president of Palo Alto Networks’ Public Sector and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, recently spoke with Cyberscoop to discuss how visibility, access points and managing devices for the workforce are the most significant challenges for federal agencies.

GovCon Expert Dana Barnes explained the most necessary changes the federal government needs to make to address these challenges, which includes a shift in the way people are working both from home and in the office following the pandemic. As a result, devices have become much harder to manage and the access points have particularly become more difficult to manage.

As Dana Barnes was asked about how well equipped federal agencies are today compared to past years, the two-time Wash100 winner noted that the government has made significant strides to improve cybersecurity for years.

“I think it varies by agency, but the government has generally made significant strides to improve cybersecurity year after year after year,” GovCon Expert Dana Banes explained.

“With the funding that has come through and the recent infrastructure bills that have been passed, you’re gonna see that improvement continue. However, some government agencies do have deeper pockets and are able to adapt more quickly to these changes. However, everyone is moving in the right direction and they’re better off today than they were before.”