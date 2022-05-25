Deltek Releases 13th Annual Clarity Government Contracting Industry Study; GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico Quoted

Deltek announced the release of the 13th Annual Deltek Clarity Government Contracting Industry Study on Wednesday to identify and share the current trends and market outlooks in the government contracting (GovCon) sector.

After collecting survey responses from over 650 members of the GovCon community, Deltek has revealed their findings to help government contractors address the biggest challenges impacting business development, risk management, financial compliance, manufacturing, contract management & procurement, human capital management and IT professionals.

“The challenges companies reported include growing in headcount while facing increased competition, citing business development and digital integration of functions as key areas of growth and investment,” said GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of Information Solutions at Deltek and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

After this year’s surveys and information collection, Deltek revealed that business development has emerged as a critical investment area for the GovCon sector and diversification among the new markets has been used by federal organizations to drive organic topline growth.

In addition, Deltek learned that the manufacturing sector is undergoing digital transformation efforts as a critical growth area with more than 60 percent of respondents mentioned supply chain issues as one of the greatest challenges and risk concerns as well as the complexity to underscore the need for technology and contract management integration.

"This year, we heard from many businesses that although 2021 was not a superb year, results moving into 2022 were surprisingly positive with increased win rates expected," said GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of Information Solutions at Deltek and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

The full results are now available in the report here, or watch this on-demand webinar to learn more about the study.

