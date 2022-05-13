Deltek Completes Digital Transformation of Qarbon Aerospace IT Infrastructure; CEO Mike Corkery Quoted

Deltek , the project software and services company, has assisted Qarbon Aerospace transition their system architecture from a legacy solution SAP to Deltek’s Costpoint platform.

As part of the ‘Project Bulldozer’ initiative and with the help of Deltek and TIP Technologies, Qarbon Aerospace successfully completed an overhaul of its information technology infrastructure by the organization’s first anniversary, Deltek said Friday.

Mike Corkery , CEO and president of Deltek, attributed the timely and efficient achievement of the project to the three involved companies’ collaboration and synergy.

“The Deltek team is thrilled to support Qarbon Aerospace’s digital transformation efforts and we look forward to partnering with them as they grow their business,” said Corkery, who is also a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Implementing Deltek’s platform has enabled Qarbon Aerospace to modernize its accounting, finance and procurement functions, in addition to its manufacturing, supply chain and cybersecurity capabilities. Deltek Costpoint supports the administration of mission-critical processes across the full lifecycle, from proposal to contracts and including material planning, manufacture and billing.

Specifically, Qarbon Aerospace has put in place the Deltek Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate program in order to meet FedRAMP Moderate, ITAR and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Level 2 specifications.

Qarbon Aerospace also received a significant boost from the work and portfolio of TIP Technologies, who provided and integrated their TIPQA Quality Management Solution and TIPSFE Shop Floor Execution Solution software for manufacturing needs.

TIP Technologies is a frequent partner of Deltek and their programs are built to integrate seamlessly with Deltek’s.

Qarbon Aerospace CEO Pete Wick congratulated his team for the successful system overhaul and praised Deltek and TIP Technologies for their work.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment that could only be achieved by a world-class group of people,” Wick enthused.