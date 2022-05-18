Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Rich Baich Appointed CIA CISO

1 min read

The CIA hired Joseph “Rich” Baich, a retired U.S. Navy information warfare officer, to serve as its chief information security officer and help manage information technology cybersecurity processes at the agency.

Baich and CIA Chief Information Officer La’Naia Jones will work together in cybersecurity efforts, the agency said Thursday in a LinkedIn post.

He previously held the CISO role at insurance company AIG and financial services provider Wells Fargo, and spent nearly six years at Deloitte as a principal earlier in his private sector career.

The former U.S. Navy officer also worked as a special assistant to the deputy director for the FBI’s National Infrastructure Protection Center.

Baich succeeds William MacMillan, who joined Salesforce as a senior vice president.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in