Rich Baich Appointed CIA CISO

The CIA hired Joseph “Rich” Baich, a retired U.S. Navy information warfare officer, to serve as its chief information security officer and help manage information technology cybersecurity processes at the agency.

Baich and CIA Chief Information Officer La’Naia Jones will work together in cybersecurity efforts, the agency said Thursday in a LinkedIn post.

He previously held the CISO role at insurance company AIG and financial services provider Wells Fargo, and spent nearly six years at Deloitte as a principal earlier in his private sector career.

The former U.S. Navy officer also worked as a special assistant to the deputy director for the FBI’s National Infrastructure Protection Center.

Baich succeeds William MacMillan, who joined Salesforce as a senior vice president.