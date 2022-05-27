CGI Promotes François Boulanger to COO, Steve Perron Becomes CFO; George Schindler Quoted

CGI has elevated two of its longest serving, high-profile executives, François Boulanger and Steve Perron , to new senior-level positions.

Boulanger will be president and chief operating officer and Perron will be executive vice president and chief financial officer, the Montreal, Quebec-headquartered information technology consulting firm said Friday. The pair of promotions are effective October 1.

“The appointments of François and Steve to these new roles reflect their deep understanding of CGI’s business and the IT services industry,” said George Schindler , CEO and president of CGI.

Boulanger has been with the company for 24 years. He has held positions such as VP and controller, leader of corporate accounting and shared services, before assuming his current role of EVP and chief financial officer of CGI eight years ago. Boulanger had a hand in establishing the company’s financial management environment and oversaw the integration of organizations that have merged with the firm over the years.

Prior to joining CGI, he worked for Deloitte as well as IT service companies Alex Informatique and SHLSystem House.

As COO, Boulanger will be responsible for CGI’s activities in North American commercial and state government business, Asia Pacific-based global delivery centers of excellence and global IP services. Schindler attests that the executive’s track record of nurturing global business for the company will bolster its capturing of new deals in both North America and internationally.

Perron has spent 23 years with CGI, climbing the ranks in various finance roles, including vice president of taxation, VP of corporate accounting and taxation and SVP of finance and treasury. His most recent role prior to his promotion was SVP and corporate controller.

As CFO, Perron will handle all of the firm’s financial portfolio and lead the staff that carefully maintains the company’s bookkeeping on a global scale. He will report directly to Schindler, who praised the executive as “a consummate ambassador.”

Schindler also lauded Perron as an unwavering steward of CGI’s financial performance.

Boulanger and Perron’s new appointments follow environmental consultant and atmospheric scientist Mark Flugge’s hire as sustainability and climate change lead at CGI’s federal government subsidiary in March.