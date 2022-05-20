CentralSquare, First Due Aim to Ease Burdens for Emergency Responders with Joint Software; Dave Zolet Quoted

The public sector-serving CentralSquare Technologies has entered an agreement with First Due to combine their resources and bring public safety agencies a streamlined records management and emergency response software.

CentralSquare and First Due’s collaboration looks to assist fire and EMS squads with pre-incident preparation, fire prevention , asset and inventory management, as well as personnel management and community engagement, the Lake Mary, Florida-headquartered company said Wednesday.

“Our partnership with First Due expands CentralSquare’s integrated Fire and EMS solutions, improving day-to-day operations for agencies, saving valuable time and reducing risks for first responders and their communities,” said Dave Zolet , CEO of CentralSquare and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The united platform that CentralSquare and First Due are offering also aims to boost EMS and fire rescue personnel with their community protection goals by giving responders access to a larger repository of information and diminishing response times.

Additionally, the new joint software endeavor is aimed to meet the needs of public safety agencies looking for a single login system for their daily operations systems. By combining First Due and CentralSquare’s products, users will be able to mobilize data across platforms, as well as render dispatch response and incident reporting more accurate, in effect emphasizing cross-agency sharing of responsibilities.

According to FirstDue CEO Andreas Huber , using a surplus of applications for emergency response leads to “unnecessary cost, wasted time, and a lack of operational visibility,” problems that their new partnership with CentralSquare aims to solve.

The companies’ venture is timed to celebrate National EMS Week (May 15-21).

In October, CentralSquare was tapped by Grundy County, Illinois to install the company’s Public Safety Suite Pro as the county’s official public safety apparatus , including CAD, 9-1-1, RMS and Jail.