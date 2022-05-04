Booz Allen Sustains Maximum-Rating Appraisals from CMMI; CTO Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton ’s Digital Solutions arm has once again earned the highest distinctions from the Capability Maturity Model Integration Institute.

The management and information technology consulting firm said Tuesday that its CMMI Services score came in at a maturity level 5 and its CMMI Development score also achieved an ML5 rating, the maximum possible score for either category.

“Maintaining these high maturity ratings identifies us as a market leader that can rapidly deliver high-quality solutions to meet our clients’ missions,” said Susan Penfield , chief technology officer at Booz Allen and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The CMMI Institute measures an organization’s performance in various categories and, in turn, its effectiveness for potential customers. ML5-rated companies are seen as holding a sophisticated understanding of business goals and execution needs. They are also known to possess an ability to reach necessary endpoints and targeted results for their services, hardware and software development and engineering through planned processes.

Businesses with ML5 notoriety are also guaranteed to consistently update and customize their technological capabilities over time. The latest CMMI ratings for Booz Allen puts the organization in the elite group of only a handful of Fortune 500 companies with CMMI Development ML5 distinctions and just one of two Fortune 500 companies with a CMMI Services ML5 valuation.

Penfield added that the ratings will assure current and future clients that Booz Allen will be at the forefront of evolving and innovating their digital portfolios.

The new CMMI appraisals come during a busy year for Booz Allen Hamilton. In March, the company acquired Reston, Virginia-headquartered government services company EverWatch and made a strategic investment in Delafield, Wisconsin-based artificial intelligence company Synthetaic.

These new investments will likely accelerate the firm’s capabilities to deliver and offer the services and development CMMI has praised.