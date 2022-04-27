Xcelerate Solutions Elevates COO Danny Olmes to President; CEO Mark Drever Quoted

Information technology company Xcelerate Solutions has appointed Danny Olmes , currently its chief operating officer, to the position of president.

A two-decade veteran of the aerospace, defense and commercial sectors, Olmes will continue performing COO duties in addition to overseeing Xcelerate’s routine operations and business aspects, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Mark Drever , Xcelerate’s CEO, said the move originates from a need for Drever to concentrate on honing the company’s client relationships and leading strategy due to “a period of record growth across an increasingly diverse portfolio.”

“Danny has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to address complex issues and make sound business decisions with the cooperation and engagement of our senior leaders,” Drever emphasized.

Olmes began as an adviser at tax consultancy firm PwC and went on to work as a research fellow at LMI and a senior financial analyst at Freddie Mac. He expanded his interests to the defense and aerospace field with the role of engineering and technical services manager at Harris Corporation and subsequently served as vice president of membership at the Aerospace Industries Association.

During his career, Olmes’ primary focus areas have been business management, financial management and analysis and data analytics, as well as supply chain management and association management.

Before joining Xcelerate in June 2021, Olmes founded and was president of technology and infrastructure start-up Hellen Systems for over three years. The company spearheaded the safeguarding of U.S. critical infrastructure via the establishment of an enhanced GPS back-up system called LORAN.

Drever cited Olmes’ sharp decision-making skills and efficient execution as factors in his promotion and the trust Xcelerate has invested in the executive.

The new Xcelerate president says he will “work every day” to prove the board of directors’ trust was well-placed.

“I’m surrounded by great people and have no doubt we’ll continue to build on our current success,” Olmes added.

The elevation of Olmes follows Xcelerate’s February hire of former IBM executive William Shaw as senior vice president of business development and sales.