Tony Barrett Promoted to President of Cyber and Engineering at BigBear.ai

Intelligence executive Tony Barrett has been elevated to the position of president of cyber and engineering at data and digital services company BigBear.ai .

In his new role, Barrett will build upon his work in BigBear’s integrated defense solutions division while leading both security efforts and the innovation-minded creation of new strategies, he announced in a LinkedIn post on April 1.

“I am humbled as well as energized by the opportunity and look forward to many more great things at BigBear.ai,” Barrett shared.

The executive’s experience combines business operations, software and enterprise-level computer system operations and military combat service. For over two decades, Barrett was an officer, commanding officer, major and deputy director in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After this time, he began a career in the private sector spearheading intelligence-surveillance-reconaissance data and technology integration throughout various data origin points, domains and security levels at software company Modus Operandi.

Subsequently, Barrett was Hanscom site lead and and director of Department of Defense operations for technology and management consulting firm PCI, which was eventually acquired by BigBear.ai in February 2021.

Barrett’s core capabilities lie in intelligence operations, investigations, enterprise architecture and counterinsurgency operations. He also specializes in counterterrorism operations, internal and personal security and intel systems.

He attended Boston University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in history in three years’ time while on active duty in a Marine-enlisted commissioning program.

The promotion of Barrett follows BigBear.ai’s February addition of two new senior vice presidents : Todd Hughes assumed the position of SVP of technology and research and Dan Jones came aboard as SVP of products.