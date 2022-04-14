Susan Wedge Promoted to Managing Partner of Public and Federal Market at IBM Consulting

Longtime IBM Consulting executive Susan Wedge has been elevated to the role of managing partner of the company’s U.S. public and federal market division.

Wedge will leverage two decades of IBM experience in the new position, where she will oversee IBM Consulting’s partnerships with government, education, healthcare and life science customers, the organization said Thursday.

Illustrating what motivates her career path, Wedge shared that she is “passionate about having a measurable impact for our clients in the public and federal market and the citizens they serve.”

The newly promoted executive began her career at American Management Systems, where she spearheaded financial planning with the company’s public sector clientele, rising the ranks from intern to consultant to principal and exiting as senior principal after seven years with the firm.

Wedge entered IBM as senior consultant and program manager wherein she was responsible for improving performance for an intelligence community customer. She then held roles such as partner and leader of the U.S. federal operational transformation practice and senior partner of the civilian and health aspect of the U.S. federal market business.

Prior to her latest position, Wedge worked as managing partner for IBM Consulting’s U.S. public market, where she offered advisory services to state and local government agencies, education, healthcare and life sciences clients and drove double digit growth.

Her last title involved the management of a $1.1 billion portfolio, while as managing partner of the public and federal market she will be in charge of an over $2.2 billion budget.

“I look forward to increasing IBM’s reach and continuing to accelerate our client’s digital transformation,” Wedge remarked.

The appointment of Wedge follows Katharyn White’s January return to IBM as federal ecosystem lead . Before leaving the company in 2017, White previously served as vice president of transformation at IBM Consulting.

White participated in an Executive Spotlight interview with Executive Biz in March, during which she shared her beliefs on the company’s public sector work.

“I believe in the power of public and private partnership to solve complex problems, and I believe the current world situation requires urgency,” White said.