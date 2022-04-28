Serco Secures Naval Sea Systems Command Contract for Undersea Surveillance System Support; CEO Dave Dacquino Quoted

Professional services company Serco Inc. has received a potential five-year, $39.8 million prime contract from the Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office.

Under the Naval Sea Systems Command Integrated Undersea Surveillance System Product Support Facility contract, Serco will be expected to perform logistics aid and product support facility maintenance for IUSS ship and shore vessels, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

“The Serco team is proud to have been selected to support IUSS and their mission. We understand how critical the IUSS component is to the Navy’s anti-submarine and undersea warfare capabilities,” said Dave Dacquino , CEO and chairman of Serco Inc. and a multiple Wash100 Award winner.

While the contract work will service an international array of IUSS apparatuses, it will predominantly take place in Virginia Beach, Virginia at the IUSS Operations Support Center.

Serco Inc. has partnered with the IUSS organization for 15 years. The latter group aims to surveil maritime jurisdictions on a global scale and report on antisubmarine warfare via long-range, fixed mobile strategies. Their approach entails the detection, classification, tracking, reporting and distribution of data on surface ships, submarines and relevant aircrafts.

The IUSS is also involved in retrieving long-term oceanographic and geophysical information, administering environmental assessment efforts and research on underwater mammals, as well as supporting anti-narcotics initiatives.

Serco’s latest IUSS project, funded through the PMS 485 PEO Undersea Warfare Systems, is contracted for one base year and four option years.

It comes on the heels of two Navy contracts announced in February: a $21.9 million award to design, build, test and outfit a class of guided missile destroyers and a $64 million award to install, update and modify close-in weapon systems for the branch, in addition to those of the Army, Coast Guard and foreign allies.