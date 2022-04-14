SAIC to Maintain IT Collaboration with County of Orange, California Under $64M Contract Extension; President Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corporation has earned a potential four-year, $64 million contract extension from the County of Orange, California for information technology services.

The firm-fixed-price contract extension continues an eight-year delivery of managed services to various Orange County agencies and departments such as a data center, desktop, service desk and applications , the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

Bob Genter , president of SAIC’s defense and civilian sector, remarked that the county’s continued faith in the company’s offerings “is a testament to our success in delivering high-performance IT managed services.”

SAIC will also be expected to aid the county’s networks, voice environment and security operations under the contract extension. The company’s team aims to help conserve financial resources, render the IT procedures more efficient and enhance user experience for citizens.

Genter attested that the county polled residents over the course of their partnership and received overwhelmingly positive marks regarding SAIC’s services.

The work will be carried out mainly in Santa Ana, California over a two-year base period with two subsequent one-year option periods. Their services will reach the County of Orange’s population of three million, whose government is organized into 25 departments and divisions.

SAIC and the county’s partnership will enable the digital operations of the key offices of public safety, public health, environmental protection and regional planning, as well as public assistance, social services and aviation.

The County of Orange acts as a regional service administration and planning agency for the aforementioned task forces.

In March, SAIC landed a potential $20.6 million U.S. Navy task order to strengthen interoperable communications for public safety officials and first responders. The project will entail research, development and testing and evaluation, in addition to documentation, training, workshops and communication planning.