Riverside Research Receives Contracts Totaling $53.9 Million in Q1 2022; Jeff Druessel Quoted

Riverside Research has netted over $53.9 million in contract awards during the first quarter of 2022 , the Arlington, Virginia-headquartered scientific research firm said Thursday.

“These new research programs expand our capabilities with current customers and extend our reach to support new missions,” commented Jeff Druessel , vice president of Riverside business development.

The contracts are a mix of new projects and follow-up assignments primarily from U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence sector clientele. They involve research and development efforts in software engineering and systems engineering, as well as commercial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The wins are a part of the institute’s push to further deepen its presence in the national security, military and intelligence communities. Riverside’s R&D open innovation concept is specifically designed to meet the needs of the national security market via technology modernization strategies.

Alka Bhave, chief operations officer at Riverside, remarked that the organization is “working diligently” to realign the company’s approach and staff activity with the series of new task orders and heightened profile.

In January, Riverside became a member of the National Science Foundation’s Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust consortium. This opportunity gives the institute direct access to new work with the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Prior to its 2022 successes, in November 2021 Riverside announced a partnership with T-REX to tackle research and development endeavors surrounding geospatial intelligence, measurement and signature intelligence, in addition to multiple intelligence.

Like their newly received contracts, this collaboration will have impacts for Department of Defense and intelligence sector customers.