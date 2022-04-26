Rancher Government Solutions Receives STIG Validation From DISA; CEO Lynne Chamberlain Quoted

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) announced on Monday that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has published and validated the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for the Rancher Multi-cluster Manager version 2.6 (MCM) for Kubernetes.

“This announcement by DISA validates Rancher Government Solutions’ dedication, commitment and investment into ensuring that the open-source products we support meet the highest security standards of the DoD and IC,” said Lynne Chamberlain , president and CEO of Rancher Government Solutions.

As the popularity of containerized applications continues to rise, the Rancher MCM is the world’s most popular Kubernetes Management Platform, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times with over 46,000 installations across 4 million Kubernetes Pods worldwide.

The Rancher MCM lets DoD IT teams streamline cluster deployment on bare metal, private clouds, public clouds, vSphere and at the edge. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters across any infrastructure while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

“This reinforces our commitment to supporting our government and DoD clients with a security-first mentality to meet the national security challenges of the future,” Lynne Chamberlain added.

The STIG validation allows the U.S. Government and specifically Department of Defense (DoD) military agencies to deploy and use the Rancher MCM 2.6 on DoD network systems as well as enables RGS to work with DISA to quickly validate and publish STIGs for major new releases of the platform.

The Rancher MCM is the only Kubernetes management platform to receive such a designation.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions, a SUSE company, is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers and Kubernetes.