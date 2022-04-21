Palo Alto Networks Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for IoT Security Solution; GovCon Expert Dana Barnes Quoted

Palo Alto Networks announced on Thursday that the company’s IoT Security solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization.

“As cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated, the IoT Security solution helps automate Zero Trust security with quick, accurate discovery and best-in-class protection,” said Dana Barnes , senior vice president of Public Sector of Palo Alto Networks and a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program.

With the recent FedRAMP authorization, Palo Alto Networks can now offer its customers protection the unmanaged IoT devices in use with government agencies to provide them with machine learning powered visibility, threat prevention and Zero Trust enforcement within a single platform.

During a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Dana Barnes discussed the impact that emerging technologies continue to have on the federal workforce as well as the necessary changes that government agencies need to make to our national security efforts.

“We are committed to protecting the U.S. government and its federal agencies from all security threats with reliable solutions,” Barnes added, who is also a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

“It is time for the federal government to invest in and build integrated cyber defenses that unify endpoint, network, cloud, and analytic platforms,” GovCon Expert Dana Barnes explained. “At that point, the government can have hunt teams governmentwide to detect threats and vulnerabilities.

Then, it ties together with information sharing. If agencies have an integrated endpoint detection and response capability and are sharing information captured across the government, they can be a lot more secure,” Barnes explained.

