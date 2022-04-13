OPM’s Robert Shriver Delivers Updates on Cybersecurity Workforce Efforts

Robert Shriver, associate director for employee services at the Office of Personnel Management, has given updates on three efforts to expand the federal government’s cybersecurity workforce.

OPM has released a new page on the MAX information system to centralize resources and best practices for coding cybersecurity positions, Shriver said in a memo issued Monday. The MAX system helps OPM gather, analyze, model and publish management and budgeting information.

This update aligns with requirements imposed by the Federal Cybersecurity Workforce Assessment Act of 2015 and supports existing guidance released in January 2017.

Second, OPM is promoting an inter-agency pilot program that aims to boost the visibility of job opportunity announcements relevant to federal cybersecurity.

Lastly, the agency’s Future of Work website now features a resource hub with information on hiring and maintaining federal cybersecurity employees.