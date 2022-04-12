OMB Updates Performace.gov to Add Information on President’s Management Agenda Priorities

The Office of Management and Budget is updating the federal government’s performance information website to reflect the priorities set out in the Biden-Harris Management Agenda Vision roadmap.

The move comes shortly after Jason Miller, deputy director for management at OMB, named the officials who will spearhead efforts to achieve the three main PMA priority areas, which are strengthening the federal workforce, improving service delivery and customer experience and managing the business of government.

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, was named one of the workforce priority area leads. She joins Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, and Julie Su, deputy secretary of the Department of Labor.

The customer experience priority area leads are Jewel Bronaugh, deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture; Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration; and Donald Remy, deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Don Graves, Andrea Palm and John Tien, the deputy secretaries of the departments of Commerce, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security respectively will oversee the business of government priority area.

The leaders of the first two priority areas have already set their goals and key metrics for measuring the success of their efforts.

Performance.gov went live in 2011 after previously being available only for federal employees. The website discloses to the public the federal government’s performance management efforts as mandated by the Government Performance and Results Act Modernization Act of 2010.