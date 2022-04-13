Noblis Secures Patent for Autonomous Machine Cooperation Tech; Karl Wunderlich Quoted

Noblis has received a patent for a technology designed to collectively optimize autonomous machines performing cooperative actions together.

The nonprofit said Tuesday its Noblis Orchestrated Autonomy technology allows autonomous machines to plan and consistently run motion to foster trust from other machines.

“Noblis Orchestrated Autonomy allows pick-up teams of autonomous machines to perform as if they have trained together extensively,” said Karl Wunderlich, a Noblis research team lead who also invented the system.

Wunderlich noted that the group of autonomous machines would self-organize and isolate compromised components if one of them malfunctions.

Noblis expects this technology to enable high-speed, coordinated actions for a range of applications, including self-organizing drones, unmanned undersea vehicles and movement coordination of autonomous vehicles.