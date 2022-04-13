Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Noblis Secures Patent for Autonomous Machine Cooperation Tech; Karl Wunderlich Quoted

1 min read

Noblis has received a patent for a technology designed to collectively optimize autonomous machines performing cooperative actions together.

The nonprofit said Tuesday its Noblis Orchestrated Autonomy technology allows autonomous machines to plan and consistently run motion to foster trust from other machines.

“Noblis Orchestrated Autonomy allows pick-up teams of autonomous machines to perform as if they have trained together extensively,” said Karl Wunderlich, a Noblis research team lead who also invented the system.

Wunderlich noted that the group of autonomous machines would self-organize and isolate compromised components if one of them malfunctions.

Noblis expects this technology to enable high-speed, coordinated actions for a range of applications, including self-organizing drones, unmanned undersea vehicles and movement coordination of autonomous vehicles.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in