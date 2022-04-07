NASA Taps 5 Universities to Plan Experiments for ISS

NASA has selected five universities to design research experiments that will take place on the International Space Station.

Each awardee will receive approximately $100,000 to formulate these experiments under the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research or EPSCoR program, the space agency said Thursday.

EPSCoR, led by Kennedy Space Center, aims to extend opportunities to institutions that do not normally have the jurisdiction to participate in aerospace research efforts.

Projects under EPSCoR align with NASA’s efforts, including Artemis, to pursue deep-space exploration and long-term lunar presence.

Among awardees, the University of Nebraska will demonstrate its robotic technology designed to perform surgery in space. This project aims to determine how much force is needed for an operation with this technology in a microgravity environment.

The awardees are:

Montana State University, Bozeman

New Mexico State University, Las Cruces

University of Delaware, Newark

University of Idaho, Moscow

University of Nebraska, Omaha