Microsoft Gold Partner Xgility Acquired by AIS to Deepen Cloud Capabilities; CEO Larry Katzman Quoted

Microsoft cloud services firm Applied Information Sciences has entered an agreement to purchase Xgility , a company versed in Microsoft programs.

With the new buy, AIS will welcome a host of public and private sector clients and over 100 employees from Xgility, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Larry Katzman , CEO and president of AIS, remarked that he has known Xgility CEO and president Chris Hornbecker for more than 10 years and has watched the organization grow.

“I am confident our collective capabilities will continue to scale with the needs of our customers and the ever-evolving offerings of the Microsoft cloud marketplace,” Katzman added.

The acquisition came about due to the companies’ shared mission, culture and technology emphasis. The combined efforts of both enterprises’ Microsoft-skilled technicians is intended to create a value add for clients and increase revenue and outreach for the now single organization.

Hornbecker stated that it was not Xgility’s executive leadership’s intention to sell the company until they realized how much of an impact they could make in conjunction with AIS.

“This acquisition accelerates and multiplies our combined ability to achieve transformational results for our client’s businesses and our teammates’ careers,” Hornbecker said.

Xgility is considered a Microsoft Gold partner due to its team’s proficiency with platforms such as Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Power Platform, Dynamics 365 and Azure. Their leadership hopes that, in partnership with AIS’ history of success, they will be able to reach new milestones in cloud transformation.