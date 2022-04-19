Leslie Henderson Appointed DCSA Chief of Policy and Oversight

Leslie Henderson, formerly chief of the contracting office for information technology at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, has been named chief of policy and oversight within the acquisition and contracting organization at DCSA.

Henderson previously led a group of contracting professionals and oversaw a portfolio of contracts and transactions worth more than $2.7 billion as head of the contracting office for IT programs at DSCA.

Prior to DSCA, she spent more than a decade at the Office of Personnel Management, where she served as supervisory and lead contract specialist, purchasing agent and business support specialist. She also worked for the National Background Investigations Bureau when it was still under OPM.