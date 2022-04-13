Lawmakers Want DOE to Remain Lead Cybersecurity Agency for Energy Sector

House and Senate lawmakers urged the Department of Energy to ensure that DOE carry out its duty as the lead agency for the U.S. energy sector when it comes to cybersecurity.

The legislators wrote a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm Friday asking her to work with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to harmonize requirements for reporting cyber incidents in the energy sector with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s upcoming reporting requirements to provide consistency and clarity.

The lawmakers also stressed the federal government’s role in cyberthreat response efforts and the need to avoid duplicative requirements for the industry.

Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., signed the letter with Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va.

Pallone and McMorris Rodgers serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee as chairman and ranking member, respectively. Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, while Barrasso serves as the panel’s ranking member.