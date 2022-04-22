House Bill Aims to Tackle Potential Quantum Security Risk

A bipartisan bill introduced by three House lawmakers calls for the federal government to develop a strategy to incorporate quantum-resistant algorithms and encryption tools into agency information technology systems.

The Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act would mandate the Office of Management and Budget to work with the Chief Information Officers Council to help agencies adopt a cryptography approach to protect IT assets from future computer security risks, the office of Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Monday.

Khanna co-sponsored the legislation with Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Under the bill, OMB would also assess critical federal systems one year following the release of National Institute of Standards and Technology standards on post-quantum cryptography.

IBM, Google and Quantinuum are among the technology companies that support the proposed bill.