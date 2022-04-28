GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks: Public, Private Sector Partnerships Addressing COVID-19 Are A Cybersecurity Model

Chuck Brooks , a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader as well as an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, recently published a recent feature in the fifth edition of the Security & Tech Insights newsletter.

In the feature story, Chuck Brooks explored the implications and significant challenges of cybersecuring the Internet of Things. In addition, he also revealed how partnerships in the public and private sectors can provide a model for the federal government's implementation of cybersecurity standards.

Here’s a snippet from the feature from GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks:

“A higher level of public-private collaboration is needed to address the growing cyber-threat landscape through Public-Private Partnerships,” Brooks explained. “The global threat actors targeting critical infrastructure are terrorists, criminals, hackers, organized crime, malicious individuals, and, in some cases, adversarial nation-states. Addressing the threats requires incorporating a robust calculated security strategy of public and private sector partnering based on layered vigilance and protections, readiness and resilience.”

