GDIT Receives $661M Digital Modernization, MAINES EPA Contract; President Amy Gilliland Quoted

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced on Wednesday that the business unit has been awarded a potential seven-year, $661.6 million from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop and operate the EPA’s enterprise IT infrastructure and application platforms.

“Technology and ingenuity are critical to furthering the government’s environmental mission,” said Amy Gilliland , GDIT president and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient. “GDIT will partner with the EPA to deliver a reliable, secure and technologically advanced IT infrastructure that will support agency initiatives fundamental to protecting human health and the environment.”

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Amy Gilliland as one of your TEN votes before April 30th to advocate for your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors.

Under EPA’s Managed Application, Infrastructure, Networking, Enterprise, and Security Services (MAINES) task order, GDIT will provide a full range of services, including cloud computing, application platform management, enterprise network and security operations, enterprise identity access management, and cybersecurity.

“Supporting the EPA’s mission has been a focus of GDIT for more than 40 years,” said Darby Chellis Bade , vice president for EPA programs and executive lead for Climate Change with GDIT. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership and enable the EPA to operate its IT infrastructure more efficiently.”

GDIT will continue to optimize the speed and quality of service delivery, standardize the agency’s IT architecture to incorporate emerging technology, provide scalability to support the future workforce, and enhance the customer experience.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021.