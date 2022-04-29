FAA to Invest $1B Infrastructure Funding in Air Traffic Control System; Bradley Mims Quoted

The Federal Aviation Administration is investing the initial $1 billion funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the U.S. air traffic control system to maintain, repair and replace buildings and equipment.

The law allocates $5 billion in total budget for air traffic control and the first year of funding will be used to reinforce navigation, weather and tracking equipment and replace towers and long-range radar systems, the FAA said Wednesday.

The initial funding will also support the improvements of approach and departure facilities, the restoration of personnel safety infrastructure and the recruitment of installation technicians and engineers.

The modernization effort is expected to create job opportunities for local workers, suppliers and communities across the country.

“We are going to make sure small and disadvantaged businesses owned by women and minorities have the chance to do this work so we can expand jobs and opportunities across the country,” said Bradley Mims, deputy administrator of FAA.